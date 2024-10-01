Ethan Mbappe to miss 'dream' Champions League clash with brother Kylian as Lille wonderkid confirms huge injury blow ahead of Real Madrid visit

Lille wonderkid Ethan Mbappe has confirmed he will miss a "dream" clash with brother Kylian and Real Madrid after suffering a serious injury blow.

Lille's Mbappe picks up a thigh injury

Won't feature against Real & facing long spell out

Sends out an emotional message to fans