Estevao Willian: The 'out-of-this-world' wonderkid trying to shake the nickname 'Messinho' - chased by Europe's elite but dreaming of Barcelona

The next prodigy off the Brazilian production line, the attacker has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou

Palmeiras have done it again. Just over a year after Endrick agreed a big-money move to Real Madrid in 2024 - worth a potential €60 million (£51m/$64m) to the Brazilian club - Estevao Willian is set to become the next prodigious talent to step off the production line when he turns 18 in 2025.

The prototype of the tricky Brazilian winger, the 16-year-old has grabbed headlines in a breakout six months that has seen him shine throughout the age grades at Palmeiras and on the international stage with Brazil at the Under-17 World Cup.

He has emerged as the latest Brazilian talent to be coveted by pretty much every elite European club. However, dubbed 'Messinho' during his time at Cruzeiro, the teenager has his heart set on following in Leo's footsteps.

Can he live up to the hype? Allow GOAL to introduce you to potential star of the future...