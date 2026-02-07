Getty Images Sport
'Estevao can't believe I was a professional footballer' - Liam Rosenior reveals Chelsea players brutally rinsed him over bad touch against Arsenal
Rosenior the butt of the joke again
The 41-year-old has received more than his fair share of ridicule online in his brief time in charge at Stamford Bridge, with his quirkiness and openness in interviews seeing him dubbed 'LinkedIn Liam' and earning him comparisons to The Office's David Brent, while a meme has been made up likening him to Will McKenzie from The Inbetweeners, mainly because of the style of glasses he wears. His poor touch against the Gunners has led to yet more trolling - even from his own squad - but Rosenior has once again been able to see the funny side.
Rosenior says 'life is too short'
Asked whether he had been working on his touch in his pre-match press conference ahead of taking on Wolves at Molineux, the English tactician said: "The lads have played it back to me on the video and we've had a laugh about it. Estevao said he can't believe that I was a professional footballer."
He continued: "This is a great job - I love this job. I am serious in many aspects and demanding in many aspects. Life is too short. You have to enjoy life. You have to be able to laugh at yourself. At the moment, a lot of people in this country have been laughing at me."
Rosenior's own family seeing the funny side
Rosenior recently revealed that even his own family have been seeing the funny side of the jokes about him, as he insisted the mockery doesn't bother him. "It doesn't affect me because I'm too old by about three or four years, I'm not on social media. My kids are all over it and when they see funny pictures of Will from The Inbetweeners, or David Brent, they send it to me and laugh at me. They love it! There was one about my dress sense where they said I had decent dress sense - my daughter thought that was hilarious. She hates my dress sense!"
However, the Chelsea head coach admitted the new-found attention does impact your personal life: "[The scrutiny] does affect your family, I've had conversations with them to just enjoy what's an amazing experience for me and hopefully they can see some really special days to come at this club. I don't think about it. If I think about what people are thinking of me or saying in the media or in the press, I can miss out so many things here. There's enough on my plate with the job I've got to do here.
"My motivation is just to make this club as successful as possible and to win the next game. All my energy and time is focused on my players, the team, the way we do the team meetings and the way we train. The other stuff is just noise, and I can't affect it anyway - apart from by winning games of football."
Rosenior turns attention back to PL matters
Chelsea came up short in that Carabao Cup semi-final as Arsenal ultimately claimed a 4-2 aggregate victory. The Blues and Rosenior will now turn their attentions back to Premier League matters, with the head coach looking to build on his strong start in the dugout by taking three points on the road against basement boys Wolves on Saturday. A win could lift the west Londoners into the top four if other results go their way.
