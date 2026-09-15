'It ended up in my head' - Erling Haaland admits knowing about record before eclipsing Wayne Rooney & Sergio Aguero as Manchester derby top scorer

Haaland has revealed that he purposefully targeted the Manchester derby goalscoring record after keeping the milestone in the back of his mind. The 26-year-old was the hero once again in the 199th meeting between the two rivals, scoring a decisive 60th-minute goal to secure a vital win for Enzo Maresca’s 10-man side. In doing so, Haaland moved to nine goals in just eight league games against the Red Devils, surpassing the previous record of eight shared by Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney and City legend Sergio Aguero.

The Norway striker was candid about his motivation to write his name into the history books. "I knew about this record before, I read about it, so it had ended up in my head," the striker admitted. "I’m super proud of that. This is something that makes me really, really happy because we all know how special this game is."