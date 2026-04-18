Erling Haaland warns Arsenal he's 'hungry for more' as Man City striker reveals how he's preparing for massive Premier League title clash

Arsenal’s mentality has been questioned after a dip in form, with the Gunners winning just one of their last five matches in all competitions. By contrast, City approach the closing stages of the campaign with confidence and clarity. Haaland believes keeping a calm mindset is crucial during a tense title race.

"For me, the mind and being in a good state of mind is really important," he added. "Now it is a huge game coming up. You should stay calm in your head and don’t think of too much, because that’s the worst thing that can happen."

"It’s to train good, it’s to prepare well tactically with the team and it is trying to be free in your mind. Don’t think too much, don’t overthink too much, think positively and try to get ready for the game mentally and physically. We have a final every single week now. The last game against Chelsea was an amazing game for us. We started a bit sloppy, but we finished really strong. We are doing good and we are hungry for more."