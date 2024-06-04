Erling Haaland and the star names who failed to qualify for Euro 2024

The tournament promises to be full of drama, but a number of top players will only be able to watch on from afar

Will Kylian Mbappe lead France to their third European Championship title? Or will Harry Kane help bring almost 60 years of hurt to a close for England? Spain and Portugal will also be in the mix, while Germany are poised for a resurgence on home soil, and it would be foolish to write off the likes of Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Lamine Yamal, Joao Neves, Jamal Musiala and Xavi Simons will be among the youngsters aiming to make a mark, while veterans such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Olivier Giroud, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric look to write another glorious chapter in their illustrious career stories. However, there are a host of other star names who didn't even manage to book a ticket - despite the fact the 2024 tournament is able to welcome 24 teams.

Through a combination of misfortune, thin resources and, in certain cases, poor performance, some of Europe's brightest talents have been forced to take the summer off. GOAL lists the top 10 players who failed to qualify, starting with a certain Norwegian terminator...