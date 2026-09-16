'I do not go offside' - How Man City superstar Erling Haaland mastered the art of staying onside to haunt Man Utd in Manchester derby

Manchester City secured a tense 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford, courtesy of a decisive 60th-minute strike from Haaland. The goal was initially ruled out on the pitch before a VAR intervention deemed the Norwegian to be in an onside position.

However, the Professional Game Referees body later admitted a significant blunder in allowing the goal to stand. Pro Ref conceded that team-mate Enzo Fernandez was actively interfering with play from an offside position just yards away from the goalscorer.

The refereeing body confirmed that the VAR failed to recognise Fernandez's subjective impact on the sequence. They stated that an on-field review should have been recommended, prompting an apology to Manchester United for the "error of judgement."



