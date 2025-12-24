Erling Haaland reunites with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man City striker suggests Man Utd legend has been giving him advice

Haaland shared an image on social media of the pair accompanied by a single-word caption: “Knowledge.” It was a subtle nod to a relationship that stretches back to the earliest stages of his professional career and one that continues to influence his development, even as he dominates English and European football.

The timing of the reunion is telling. Haaland has already scored 25 goals this season for City under Pep Guardiola, while also guiding Norway to qualification for the next World Cup. On Saturday, he reinforced his extraordinary form by scoring twice in a convincing win over West Ham, which was another reminder of his devastating efficiency. Yet, at 25, Haaland is not content to plateau. With City preparing for their next Premier League test against Nottingham Forest, the striker appears determined to sharpen every aspect of his game, drawing on advice from one of the most clinical finishers English football has known.