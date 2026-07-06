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Will Erling Haaland join Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid this summer? Definitive answer delivered to stunning transfer question after revelation from Man City striker’s father
Alf-Inge Haaland fuels Madrid fire
The latest wave of speculation was sparked by Alf-Inge, who spoke candidly about his son's career path ahead of Norway's recent World Cup exploits. While acknowledging Erling's current commitment to the Premier League champions, he admitted the lure of Los Blancos is difficult for any player to ignore.
The 53-year-old told DAZN: "Real Madrid move? He’s very happy at Manchester City and has a long contract. We’re waiting for the new season… but anyone would want to play for Madrid. You never know what can happen in football."
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Romano shuts down summer move
Following these comments, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has moved to clarify the situation surrounding Erling Haaland and a possible blockbuster switch to the Bernabeu. Despite the intense rumors linking the striker with a move to play under Mourinho in the Spanish capital, Romano insists that a deal is not on the cards for the current window.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano was emphatic about the immediate future of the City star: "I am telling you Haaland to Real Madrid this summer – no. But Haaland to Real Madrid one day, who knows? Because Haaland is not excluding the possibility one day, again, not in the summer 2026 to go to Real Madrid. So, it’s something that in the mind of Erling Haaland is considered as a possibility for the future. Again, I am not taking about this summer."
Commitment to the City project
Despite the rumours, Haaland remains a fundamental pillar of the project at the Etihad Stadium. Having signed a contract that keeps him in Manchester until 2034, the striker is reportedly excited to work under the club's new leadership following the departure of Pep Guardiola.
Romano further explained that the relationship between the player and the club remains strong under the new regime. "Again, Haaland is very happy at Man City. He’s a crucial player for City project, for City new coach Enzo Maresca, so the feeling is absolutely super positive between Haaland and City. But that’s the story for this case," Romano concluded.
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World Cup heroics increase value
Haaland's status as the most clinical finisher in world football was further cemented during the 2026 World Cup. The striker was the hero for his country, scoring both goals as Norway secured a famous 2-1 victory over Brazil to reach the quarter-finals. Such performances only serve to remind Real Madrid of why they have long coveted his signature.
While a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Haaland remains a prospective dream for Florentino Perez, the Norwegian's immediate focus remains on success with City and his national team. For now, Mourinho will have to wait to see if the man who has broken countless Premier League records will eventually lead the line for his star-studded Madrid side.
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