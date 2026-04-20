'What is this?!' - Erling Haaland reacts to Gabriel headbutt as Man City striker claims he 'didn't do anything' to provoke Arsenal defender

The Man City talisman has opened up on the controversial moment when he was confronted by Arsenal defender Gabriel. During a tense second half, the Brazilian appeared to lean his head into Haaland’s face, an action that usually results in an immediate dismissal for violent conduct. However, the referee only produced a yellow card, leaving many observers questioning the leniency of the decision.

Speaking to Sky Sportsafter the final whistle, Haaland made it clear that he believes the outcome would have been different had he chosen to exaggerate the contact. The striker stated: "I think if I fell on the floor there, which I would not do unless someone really attacks me, I think maybe it would be a red card. I’m not sure. I haven’t seen the situation to be honest but it is what it is. I will not fall on the floor as easy as this. Yellow card for me, I don’t know why. He [Gabriel] comes up to my face, it is what it is."



