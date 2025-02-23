Erling Haaland subtly fires shots at Myles Lewis-Skelly! Man City striker likes Instagram post of West Ham fans mocking Arsenal star for red card in shock loss
Erling Haaland appears to have continued his feud with Myles Lewis-Skelly, with the Manchester City star aiming a subtle dig at the Arsenal defender.
- Feud started at the Etihad in September
- Continued in Gunners' win at the Emirates
- City striker always happy to stir the pot