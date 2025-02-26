Erling Haaland is BACK! Pep Guardiola throws Man City's star striker back into starting XI to face Tottenham - but out-of-sorts Kevin De Bruyne is dropped
Erling Haaland has been named in Manchester City's starting line-up to take on Tottenham having missed the last two games through injury.
- Man City face Tottenham on Wednesday night
- Haaland missed last two games through injury
- Back in XI but De Bruyne among those dropped