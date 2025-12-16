Erling Haaland as Santa Claus! Man City star dresses up as Father Christmas amid fine festive form

It seems Haaland is picking new characters to dress up as on special occassions this year. After turning up as Joker on Halloween, he has now planned to don the attire of the father of Christmas. The striker took the help of a make-up artist, who applied bushy white eyebrows and a beard, along with the rosy red cheeks of Santa Claus. He then stuffed a large pillow under his coat and headed out into the Manchester evening.

Earlier on his YouTube channel, Haaland had confessed his love for Christmas, as he said: "I love Christmas, I love the cosiness of Christmas – sitting inside and being with family and friends."

