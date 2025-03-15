Erling Haaland reaches 100! Man City striker leaves Alan Shearer, Eric Cantona & Mohamed Salah in his wake as he hits incredible milestone at fastest rate in Premier League history
Erling Haaland beat legends like Alan Shearer, Eric Cantona and Mohamed Salah to reach an incredible Premier League milestone.
- Haaland put City in front against Brighton
- Raced to 100 goal contributions in PL
- Fastest player to do so in just 94 apps