Suraj Radia

Hiding Erik ten Hag's tactics? Man Utd install giant wall at training ground in attempt to shield manager's secrets

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueE. ten Hag

Manchester United have erected a new wall at their Carrington training complex to keep any prying eyes away from Erik ten Hag's training sessions.

  • Wall separates men's and women's training pitches
  • Weekend training sessions often open to public
  • Ten Hag wants to maintain privacy with tactics

