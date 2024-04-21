Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

Erik ten Hag makes interesting 'mentality' claim after Man Utd blow three-goal cushion against Coventry City in FA Cup semi-final before sneaking through on penalties

Erik ten HagManchester UnitedCoventryCoventry vs Manchester UnitedFA Cup

Erik ten Hag dismissed the notion that Manchester United have a mentality problem after squeaking past Coventry City on penalties in the FA Cup.

  • Man Utd beat Coventry on penalties
  • Threw away 3-0 lead as game ended 3-3
  • Ten Hag not concerned about side's mentality

