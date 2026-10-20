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Erik ten Hag rips into Man Utd board over broken Scott McTominay transfer promise
The broken pact in Ibiza
Ten Hag has sensationally claimed that the Manchester United board failed to honour specific agreements made regarding the club's transfer strategy. The former manager highlighted the sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli as a primary example of how his authority was undermined during his tenure. According to the Dutchman, a clear pact was established during a high-level meeting in Ibiza to ensure the squad remained aligned with his tactical vision.
The decision to sanction McTominay's exit in the summer of 2024, which saw Manuel Ugarte arrive as his successor, reportedly left Ten Hag feeling isolated from the decision-making process. "In Ibiza, we agreed. I said, 'No selling Scott McTominay'. We would go aligned in the transfer window," Ten Hag revealed in an interview with The Athletic, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.
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Concerns over scoring depth
Ten Hag’s insistence on keeping McTominay was rooted in the player’s unique ability to contribute goals from midfield. In his final full campaign at Old Trafford, the academy graduate netted 10 times across all competitions, trailing only Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes in the scoring charts. For Ten Hag, losing such a reliable source of goals was a tactical blow that the board failed to appreciate when they pushed for the sale.
"I make an argument, a reason: we don't have scoring abilities. Scott brings scoring abilities and great mentality. He has United in all his veins. So when they bring up the subject, 'No'. And in the end, they sold him. I got, of course, very embarrassed and disappointed," the former Ajax coach added.
United's transfer blunder laid bare
The coaching staff viewed McTominay profile as uniquely effective during tight domestic fixtures, sanctioning his sale to Italy proved a particularly bitter pill for the manager and his backroom team to swallow.
Those tactical reservations were swiftly validated at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where McTominay seamlessly developed into one of Serie A’s standout midfield operators while spearheading Napoli's charge to a league title. His sensational form abroad has magnified the scrutiny on Man Utd's leadership, reigniting fierce criticism over a flawed recruitment strategy that allowed an impactful, decisive performer to slip away.
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Contractual friction at Old Trafford
The tension between the manager and the board extended beyond transfer dealings and into the realm of his own contractual situation. Following the FA Cup final victory against Manchester City, United opted to trigger a one-year extension on Ten Hag’s deal. However, the manager has now suggested that this move was accompanied by a series of hollow guarantees regarding the long-term project and his influence over the first-team environment.
Ten Hag explained that he was not prepared to enter a new season with the uncertainty of a short-term deal, leading to the discussions about his future. "I wouldn't go on with only one year left," Ten Hag explains. "So I said, 'I need an extra year, and we have to do it together'. They promised me loyalty, they promised me backing, they promised communication, that we get aligned. We spoke about the issues. But the promises, they didn't keep. That's why I got disappointed."
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