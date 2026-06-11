Erik ten Hag's ex-Man Utd assistant in talks over new head coach role after being sacked just five months into last job

Van der Gaag is preparing for a sentimental journey in his next career move. He is in negotiations with Marítimo, a club where he is considered a true idol. This move comes after his adventure in Switzerland ended in October 2025 when FC Zurich dismissed him after five months in charge. According to the latest reports, the Dutchman is in advanced negotiations with the Madeira club's board.

Van der Gaag is no stranger to Marítimo. Having spent five years there as a player between 2001 and 2006, the former centre-back is well-acquainted with the surroundings in Madeira. He later transitioned into coaching at the club, eventually leading the first team to European qualification during the 2009-10 campaign.