Erik ten Hag sends message to 'fantastic' Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund dump Atletico Madrid out of Champions League but Man Utd boss reveals 'issues' remain regarding forward's Old Trafford future
Erik ten Hag hailed a "fantastic" Jadon Sancho but he insisted that there are "issues" which complicate the forward's future at Manchester United.
- Sancho fell out with Ten Hag at Old Trafford
- Gradually reviving his career at Dortmund
- Ten Hag still unsure of Sancho's future at Old Trafford