'There's a line' - Erik ten Hag makes final statement on Marcus Rashford after Man Utd star's 12-hour nightclub bender as he fires 'discipline' warning to entire squad

James Westwood
Getty Images
Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueErik ten HagWolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester UnitedWolverhampton Wanderers

Erik ten Hag has issued a final statement on Marcus Rashford's breach of discipline at Manchester United, and fired a warning to the whole squad.

  • Rashford under fire for clubbing in Belfast
  • Left out of Newport game but has 'taken responsibility'
  • Ten Hag says case is now 'closed'

