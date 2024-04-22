20240421 Erik ten Hag(C)Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

'We got away with it' - Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd 'let themselves down' as they avoided complete humiliation against plucky Coventry with fortunate FA Cup semi-final shootout victory

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted that his side 'got away with it' as they edged past Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final.

  • Man Utd dropped three-goal lead to Coventry
  • Won the match on penalties after extra-time drama
  • Will face Man City in the FA Cup final on May 25

