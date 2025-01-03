Eno Maresca Wesley Fofana ChelseaGetty/GOAL
Enzo Maresca reveals Wesley Fofana could miss REST OF SEASON as Chelsea defender faces fresh injury hell

W. FofanaE. MarescaChelseaPremier LeagueB. Badiashile

Enzo Maresca revealed Wesley Fofana could miss the rest of the season as the Chelsea defender faces a fresh injury setback.

  • Fofana played for the last time on December 1
  • Has been nursing a hamstring injury
  • Badiashile will be out until February
