Enzo Maresca reveals why he wouldn't swap Cole Palmer for Morgan Rogers ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa

Rogerswas instrumental in Villa's victory over United, scoring either side of half time to secure all the spoils for the Villans. Rogers' brace last weekend means the England international has now scored seven league goals this season, including four in his last two outings against West Ham and United, respectively.

The 23-year-old, who penned a new deal at Villa Park earlier in the year, is hoping to maintain his flying form as Villa look to keep up the pressure on league leaders Arsenal and extend their lead over fourth-placed Chelsea. The Blues are seven points off Villa following their 2-2 draw with Newcastle and Villa's home triumph at United's expense in the final gameweek before Christmas.

By comparison, Palmer has scored just twice in England's top tier this term owing to a groin injury sustained in a defeat at United in September, which has restricted the 23-year-old to just five league starts this season. Even so, Maresca insists that he wouldn't swap Palmer for Rogers, with the Boxing Day clash between Chelsea and Villa expected to be dominated by the former Manchester City youngsters.