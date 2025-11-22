Enzo Maresca reveals why he replaced Reece James at half-time of Chelsea's win over Burnley

Speaking to TNT Sports, Maresca said: "I didn't like this kind of win, because it's tough. It's tough after the international break, 12:30, Burnley away, it's always a tough game. But the way we competed I am very happy.

"To come here and not concede is very difficult. It's normal to concede something. But overall they only had one real chance. During the game they didn't have any big chances and during the game we had loads of chances.

On Reece James coming off: "We planned 45 minutes for Reece James.

"It was very important to keep the momentum from before the international break. Now we'll recover our energy and are on to Tuesday."

