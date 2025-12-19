Getty
Enzo Maresca under fire amid 'mismanaging Estevao Willian' claim as Brazilian starlet compared to Gareth Bale
Maresca's management of Estevao in the spotlight
Chelsea head coach Maresca has come under scrutiny over his management of Estevao, following claims that the Brazilian teenager’s development is being hindered by irregular game time. The 18-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Palmeiras in the summer, has delivered several eye-catching performances but has struggled to establish himself as a consistent starter.
Despite flashes of brilliance, Estevao’s season has been defined by short cameos, rotation and spells out of the matchday squad. That approach has frustrated observers who believe the winger has already shown enough quality to justify a more prominent role, particularly during periods when the Blues have lacked attacking spark.
The debate has intensified after comments from former Brazil and Tottenham midfielder Sandro, who has publicly questioned Maresca’s handling of the teenager. Sandro suggested that the inconsistent nature of Estevao’s involvement risks undermining both his confidence and his long-term development at Stamford Bridge.
- AFP
Sandro compares Bale's management to Estevao
Speaking to BOYLE Sports, Sandro was critical of Chelsea’s approach and did not hide his frustration with how Estevao is being used. "Enzo Maresca is mismanaging Estevao at Chelsea with his stop-start appearances," he said, before expanding on his concerns about the winger’s limited run of games.
"I don’t agree with how Enzo Maresca is managing Estevao at Chelsea. You have an amazing player in Estevao. He has a good moment and then you stop playing him. He should be playing every game he can."
The former Tottenham midfielder then drew a comparison with Bale’s rise in the Premier League. "I don’t understand what’s going on to be fair because what he’s showing, the way he’s playing, I don’t know what they are saving him for. Gareth Bale played every game for us at Tottenham. You have to enjoy these players and these moments. There are ups and downs but come on, you stand the player down and his confidence will go away," he added.
Estevao not getting continuous minutes at Chelsea
Estevao arrived at Chelsea amid enormous expectation after emerging as one of the brightest talents in Brazilian football. His early performances suggested the hype was justified, with his pace, close control and direct attacking style quickly endearing him to supporters and drawing attention beyond England.
However, Maresca has taken a cautious approach, often prioritising experience and tactical discipline over raw talent. While the manager has spoken about protecting young players from physical and mental overload, critics argue that Estevao’s limited minutes have disrupted his rhythm rather than preserved it.
- Getty Images Sport
Chelsea face key decision over Estevao's development
Chelsea now face a key decision over how Estevao is integrated into the squad during the second half of the season. With the Brazilian expected to return to availability after a minor injury setback, Maresca will soon have the opportunity to either persist with rotation or commit to a clearer role for the teenager.
The pressure on Maresca is likely to increase if Estevao continues to impress in limited minutes without being rewarded with sustained starts. Supporters and pundits alike are watching closely to see whether Chelsea’s head coach adapts his approach.
For Estevao, the coming weeks could prove pivotal. Regular football could accelerate his development at club and international level, while continued stop-start involvement risks prolonging the debate over whether Chelsea are truly maximising one of the most exciting young talents in the game.
