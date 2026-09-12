Enzo Maresca claims Manchester derby isn't the most intense he's faced despite backing Elliot Anderson's 'Kings of Manchester' dig

Maresca has sparked debate ahead of his side’s trip to Old Trafford by claiming that the Manchester derby does not rank as the most intense rivalry he has experienced. Despite the global profile of the clash between City and Manchester United, Maresca drew on his extensive travels as a player and coach to provide context on what he considers truly hostile environments. The Italian has previously held roles at Chelsea and worked under Pep Guardiola at City, but his memories of continental clashes remain the benchmark for pure footballing vitriol.

The Man City manager was candid about his expectations for the atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams. "We know how important a derby is, especially here, for the club, for the fans, for everyone," Maresca said. "It is a special game and the most important thing we can do is to try to be ourselves, in the way we have been until today. Then we will see the final result."

"I have been involved in different ones. I promise you the worst is Olympiakos-Panathinaikos. I have been in Italy with Juventus-Torino, Sevilla-Betis, as a manager with Chelsea -- different ones. I know Old Trafford is quite different but the main focus for the players has to be the game plan, how we can win, how we can press, how we can be better. I want these kind of games, I like them."