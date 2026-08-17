A debut to forget! Enzo Maresca admits Man City must improve after matching an unwanted 120-year record in 3-0 Community Shield loss to Arsenal

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Maresca was honest about how the early breakthrough from Calafiori dictated the tempo of the match. He noted that while his players attempted to fight back, the clinical nature of Arsenal's finishing proved to be the difference. "I think a big part of the game was in the first goal we conceded. Unfortunately after 30 seconds we conceded the first one," Maresca said after the game.

The City boss elaborated on the flow of the game, stating: "I think the reaction [after the goal] was good, before they scored the second goal we had three or four chances to score and to draw the game. Unfortunately we missed the chances and then after the second goal it became more difficult. There was a mistake there, but it's just the beginning."



