Enzo Fernandez to Man City? Ex-Chelsea forward explains why Argentine star is the 'perfect' replacement for Rodri

Finding a suitable successor to Rodri is an incredibly daunting prospect for any club in world football. The Spanish international established himself as a completely dominant force and the tactical heartbeat of the City side during his incredibly successful stint in England.

Cole was quick to acknowledge the sheer scale of the challenge awaiting the club's recruitment department. Speaking to Paddy Power, he shared his honest thoughts on the massive void left in the middle of the pitch.

"What a man to try and replace," Cole stated. "Rodri is one of the all-time Premier League greats. Such a unique footballer. This Enzo saga will definitely drag on, because what you’ve got is a player who wants to move on and is wanted by multiple clubs. Both parties have put a marker down, so it seems to me it’s just about money now.

"Manchester City tend to find money from somewhere, don’t they? Wherever they find it from, that’s down to the FA and everyone else to figure out!