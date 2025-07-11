'Very dangerous' - Enzo Fernandez reveals he nearly fainted during Chelsea's Club World Cup clash with Fluminense due to extreme weather conditions

Enzo Fernandez revealed he nearly fainted during Chelsea's Club World Cup clash with Fluminense due to "very dangerous" extreme heat. The match against Fluminense was played in the afternoon with temperatures soaring to 95°F (35°C), prompting officials to introduce cooling breaks during each half.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Fernandez speaks up against FIFA's scheduling

Scorching temperatures made him feel dizzy

CWC final will also kick off at 3 PM ET Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱