Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea future plans revealed amid Real Madrid & PSG transfer interest

In midweek, Chelsea secured a top-eight spot in the league phase of this season's Champions League with a thrilling 3-2 win at Napoli. The Blues became the first team to defeat Antonio Conte's side at home since Lazio did in a 1-0 win in December 2024. Fernandez, who believes the west London team are on the up, scored from the spot in Chelsea's victory and cut a delighted figure afterwards.

He said: "It was a great match and we deserved to win. I want to thank my team-mates for today's victory and for their tremendous efforts in what is a very difficult stadium to come to. It had been a long time since Napoli had lost here and I'm very, very happy with the win and with qualification. As I’ve said, I think we're going from strength to strength. We're now in the last 16 and now we can look forward to the draw. We have a very good squad with good players, a great team, so we'll take it step by step but with a lot of confidence. Obviously, we're confident in our abilities, we're a great team and we're going to keep moving forward."