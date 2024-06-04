'Entertainment, baby!' - TST 2024 is a spectacle of American soccer culture, so let's embrace it

The spectacle that is TST 2024 is set to highlight much of what American soccer culture is about - embrace it!

The summer of soccer is upon us. The United States is a blossoming hotbed for the world's game, and there's a soccer cultural revolution underway. The U.S. is hosting this summer's Copa America, and that will be followed by another thrilling version of the Leagues Cup and then the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

All of that is happening domestically, not to mention U.S. fans also paying close attention to the Euros and the Paris Olympic Games taking place over the next three months.

With all of that as a backdrop, there's a brewing explosion of American soccer culture ready to start things off, and it's called The Soccer Tournament.

This is the second edition of the 7v7 tournament, with two $1M cash prizes on the line in respective men's and women's divisions, not to mention bragging rights for the winners.

It's truly a sensational event - and it's also what American soccer is all about. So often, the American game is compared to the history-drenched version played throughout Europe. So often, there are ridiculous questions asked about why things are so different in the US.

The answer is simple: American soccer is American soccer, and European soccer is European soccer - they are two inherently different entities that can coexist, and that's OK to say aloud and accept.

TST is the perfect example of it, and the exact reason why we should embrace what makes the U.S. game different. Argentina legend Sergio Aguero, Manchester United hero Luis Nani, ESPN personality Pat McAfee, ex-NFL superstar J.J. Watt, former U.S. internationals Sacha Kljestan and Jimmy Conrad, among hundreds of other players - they're all going head-to-head this summer in Cary, N.C. Where else would you find such a fun and eclectic soccer spectacle?

And that's just the men's division. The inaugural women's division at TST also has its own $1M cash prize and the likes of Ali Krieger, Heather O'Reilly and Kealia Watt are all fighting for it.

TST 2024 is a true representation of American soccer culture: Celebrity-driven, simultaneously competitive and silly, always entertaining, and made for the fans.

Conrad, captain of Kwik Goal FC and playing in in the tournament for a second straight year, sat down with GOAL to share what makes this tournament so special and how it's helping American soccer craft its own narrative.