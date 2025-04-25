Eni Aluko issues apology to Ian Wright after accusing Arsenal legend of blocking opportunities for women amid reports ex-Chelsea & Lionesses star faces axe from ITV
Former Lionesses star Eni Aluko has issued an apology to Ian Wright after accusing the Arsenal legend of 'blocking' female pundits.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Eni Aluko issues apology to Arsenal legend Ian Wright
- Accused Wright of 'blocking' opportunities for female pundits
- ITV bosses considering sacking Aluko after her comments