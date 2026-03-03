Goal.com
Live
Russo Stanway England GFXGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

England women's player ratings vs Ukraine: Razor-sharp Alessia Russo leads the way for Lionesses while Georgia Stanway and Jess Park also bag braces in six-goal second-half blitz to ensure victory in opening World Cup qualifier

Alessia Russo's quick-fire brace kickstarted England's 6-1 win over Ukraine on Tuesday, with Georgia Stanway and Jess Park also netting twice to get the Lionesses off to a strong start in qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup. It took Sarina Wiegman's side until the second half to break down a resolute Ukraine defence, but once they did, the result was never in doubt, even if Yana Kalinina grabbed a consolation to temporarily halve the deficit.

England dominated the first half but, for various reasons, had nothing to show for it at the break. Russo struggled to be accurate with a few headers, Laura Blindkilde Brown was unlucky to hit the bar with a great strike and Lotte Wubben-Moy thought she'd broke the deadlock with an improvised backheel, only for her effort to be cleared off the line. Opportunities for Lauren Hemp and Stanway would also come, but neither had the clinical touch to make them count.

That all changed within two minutes of the second half. Keira Walsh set Russo free in the box and she showed wonderful composure to fool her marker before coolly converting to finally give England the lead they deserved. Only four more minutes had passed when Russo doubled that advantage, again finishing well after great work down the right from Lauren Hemp.

Kalinina's terrific effort just before the hour did give Ukraine, the hosts of this match but unable to play it on home soil due to the ongoing war with Russia, something to celebrate, but it seemed to only make England put their foot on the gas even harder going into the final stages.

Three goals in 15 minutes would allow the Lionesses to rack up the convincing scoreline that reflected their dominance of the game. Hemp won a penalty that Stanway converted, before the Bayern Munich midfielder thumped another into the top corner a few minutes later, and then Park got in on the act, profiting from more great work from the impressive Stanway.

Park would then produce the goal of the night late on, with a sublime strike making it six. Lack of a clean sheet aside, it was the perfect start for England to make to their World Cup qualifying campaign, with only top spot - in a group that also features Spain - to secure automatic qualification for the tournament in Brazil.

GOAL rates England's players from the Mardan Sports Complex...

  • Lotte Wubben-Moy England Women 2026Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (6/10):

    Hard to mark her down as she had essentially nothing to do. Couldn't do anything about the goal, either.

    Maya Le Tissier (6/10):

    Another solid display at right-back. Wasn't a creative force by any means but was good on the ball and supported the attack well.

    Leah Williamson (7/10):

    Dictated play throughout her 45 minutes and was crucial to any attacking threat England posed. Was always going to be on limited minutes as she builds up her fitness.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (7/10):

    Unlucky not to score with her clever backheel. Great on the ball and occasionally strode forward with it to create a new angle of attack.

    Taylor Hinds (5/10):

    Struggled to make much of an impact in attack, despite spending so much time in the final third. Corners were consistently underwhelming. Off at half-time.

    • Advertisement
  • Georgia Stanway England Women 2026Getty Images

    Midfield

    Keira Walsh (8/10):

    Excellent all night. Prodded and probed at the Ukraine defence from around the edge of the box and regularly played passes that broke the lines.

    Georgia Stanway (9/10):

    A stand-out performer even before her goals. Took her penalty well, produced an even better strike later and was creative, too, putting it on a plate for Park for the fifth.

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (6/10):

    Unlucky not to mark a rare start with a goal when she struck the bar in the first half. Played well but could see she and her team-mates were not always on the same wavelength. Hopefully there are more chances to come for one of England's most in-form players.

  • Alessia Russo Jess Park England Women 2026Getty Images

    Attack

    Jess Park (8/10):

    Really got going in the second half, once she and Hemp switched flanks. Showed great instincts for her first goal and outstanding quality with her second.

    Alessia Russo (9/10):

    Headers aside, she looked sharp all night, only to be thwarted with some good blocks and saves in the first half. Finally got the goals she deserved after the break in a brilliant display.

    Lauren Hemp (8/10):

    A threat all night, and on both flanks. Was particularly effective on the right, though did create a lot in the first 45 on the opposite side, too.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Lauren James England Women 2026Getty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Esme Morgan (6/10):

    Could've done more to prevent Ukraine's goal, but otherwise settled into the back line comfortably as a half-time sub.

    Poppy Pattinson (6/10):

    Made her England debut in the second half and did little wrong in open play, though she was not much better from corners than Hinds.

    Aggie Beever-Jones (N/A):

    Unlucky not to get a goal after coming on in the latter stages, seeing a decent effort go just wide.

    Lauren James (N/A):

    A lively introduction in the final stages of the game, as she continues to build her match fitness back up after injury.

    Lucia Kendall (N/A):

    Another good introduction who kept the energy levels high.

    Sarina Wiegman (8/10):

    Switched Hemp and Park to great effect at half-time and that, plus a few other instructions, helped England finally break the deadlock. Used her bench well and dispersed minutes around nicely, addressing those who needed game time managing while handing out plenty of opportunities to fringe and inexperienced players.

World Cup Qualification UEFA
England crest
England
ENG
Iceland crest
Iceland
ISL
0