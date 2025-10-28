Lucia Kendall Lucy Bronze Aggie Beever-Jones England gfxGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

England women's player ratings vs Australia: Welcome to the Lionesses, Lucia Kendall! Youngster enjoys memorable debut as Lucy Bronze shines on birthday - but Michelle Agyemang injury sours victory

England delivered the homecoming performance the fans wanted on Tuesday night, bouncing back from Saturday's disappointing defeat to Brazil in a much more convincing 3-0 win over Australia as their parading of the European Championship trophy continued around the country. This was the second installment of the Lionesses' 'homecoming series' which will see this summer's silverware hit four different locations before the end of the year, and it produced a performance much more fitting of their status of European champions as goals from Aggie Beever-Jones, Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway downed a Matildas team that was reduced to 10 players inside the first 20 minutes.

It may have produced some sort of deja vu for England fans who watched Saturday's defeat to Brazil, which saw the Selecao go 2-0 up and then down to 10 in the first quarter of the game. But after failing to make that numerical advantage count at the Etihad Stadium, creating very little in an eventual 2-1 loss, the Lionesses looked much improved when given that task at Derby County's Pride Park, breaking the deadlock with Beever-Jones powerful strike mere seconds after Alanna Kennedy had been dismissed for hauling down Alessia Russo, who was through on goal. That lead was doubled just before the break when Bronze, celebrating her 34th birthday, arrowed in a brilliant goal which put England even more firmly in control.

It should have been more, too. Lucia Kendall, the impressive debutante, hit the bar and had a great headed chance from a nice Niamh Charles cross, but couldn't quite get the goal her memorable night deserved, while Georgia Stanway would also sting the palms of Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold from the bench. The Bayern Munich midfielder would add a late, and deserved, third though, netting from the spot in injury time.

To limit the Matildas to just one notable opportunity, when Hannah Hampton denied Chelsea team-mate Sam Kerr at her near post, was another positive from this outing, even with the numerical advantage, while Sarina Wiegman's various bits of experimentation also returned good results. Sadly, though, the night would be soured by talented teenager Michelle Agyemang being stretchered off with a worrying looking knee injury, putting a real downer on what had been a great day for the Lionesses.

GOAL rates England's players from Pride Park...

  • England v Australia - Women's International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (6/10):

    Made a good save at her near post to deny Kerr but was otherwise untroubled.

    Lucy Bronze (8/10):

    Still building her fitness back up after starting the season on the sidelines, she went off at half time with a goal and an assist to her name on her birthday.

    Maya Le Tissier (7/10):

    A really assured display in the centre-back role. Strong in her duels and an asset in possession, carrying the ball forward with real purpose on several occasions.

    Esme Morgan (7/10):

    Excellent in possession and mopped up well when necessary.

    Taylor Hinds (7/10):

    A solid debut in which she showed she has the potential to be a solution to the serious issue at left-back.

  • England v Australia - Women's International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Keira Walsh (7/10):

    Kept things ticking over nicely at the base of midfield and was strong in her defensive work to thwart Australia before they could really get attacks going.

    Lucia Kendall (8/10):

    Made her debut even more memorable by being one of the best players on the pitch. Unlucky not to get the goal she deserved.

    Ella Toone (7/10):

    Picked up good pockets of space and played some nice passes to help England get in behind the Australia defence with regularity.

  • England v Australia - Women's International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Beth Mead (8/10):

    After being one of the better players in defeat to Brazil, this was an even brighter performance in which she created tons of chances from both the wide areas and the central pockets she often dropped into.

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Unlucky to slip as she struck at goal with her best chance, making for a comfortable save for Arnold. Movement was good and allowed others to get into promising positions in attack, too.

    Aggie Beever-Jones (7/10):

    Scored a brilliant goal to break the deadlock and created a couple of opportunities for others, too. Did have to go off with a knock before full-time, which England - and Chelsea - will hope is nothing serious.

  • England v Australia - Women's International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Niamh Charles (7/10):

    Slotted in at right-back at half time and looked very assured despite not playing on that side much in recent years. Excellent in her individual battles.

    Missy Bo Kearns (6/10):

    Couldn't really get into the game coming off the bench.

    Georgia Stanway (7/10):

    Superb in possession and was an attacking threat from the edge of the box, bringing a good save out of Arnold before beating her with an emphatic penalty late on.

    Alex Greenwood (6/10):

    Can't really be as influential in possession in the left-back role as she can when central. Didn't do much wrong in her 30-minute display, though.

    Michelle Agyemang (N/A):

    Stretchered off with a worrying looking knee injury having showed good glimpses in her 10 minutes or so leading the line.

    Chloe Kelly (N/A):

    Replaced Agyemang for the last 10 minutes.

    Sarina Wiegman (7/10):

    Experimented a little bit more here compared to the Brazil game and it paid off, with Kendall impressing and Hinds looking solid. Used her bench more, too, giving out a few opportunities, which is exactly what these friendlies are for.

