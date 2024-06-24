England's Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment is over! Liverpool star set to be dropped for Slovenia clash at Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate lines up replacement
Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be benched for England's Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia as Gareth Southgate puts his "experiment" on the backburner.
- Alexander-Arnold to be dropped vs Slovenia
- Criticised for midfield performances in first two games
- Chelsea's Gallagher in line to replace him