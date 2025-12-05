England boss Thomas Tuchel explains why he will consider leaving substitutes in dressing room during 2026 World Cup

Questions continue to be asked of who Tuchel will name in his squad. Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has seen some of his behaviour criticised, with the 22-year-old reacting angrily to being replaced by Morgan Rogers during a qualification clash with Albania in November.

Tuchel said at the time: “That is a bad impression. It should be about the collective. What we did in camp is all about the collective. I have to then review it - I was happy about the goal. I had a quick talk with Morgan Rogers and I was sure that everyone celebrated together. I will have a look at it. That is not the image we want to transport. We feel everyone is committed and that everyone accepts tough decisions, be it before the match or in the match."

The German added: “He [Bellingham] has to accept it, he has to accept it. We should not make more out of it than it is. Rogers was not happy when he couldn't start today because he deserves to play, and he wants to play all the time. We gave him a bit of a rest because he came with a lot of minutes playing at club [level] and played for us against Serbia. I also don't want to make more out of it. I stick to my words - behaviour is key. Decisions are made, and you have to accept it as a player.”

Pressed on that issue again, Tuchel said of his focus being elsewhere for now: “It’s pretty clear what happened and I didn’t see it during the match. I think you understand that I’m in Washington now for the World Cup draw, so the subject is not for now.”