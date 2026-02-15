England and Scotland's World Cup group games at risk due to £6m stadium row with FIFA

Scotland are due to play their opening two games - against Haiti and Morocco - on the east coast of the United States. England, meanwhile, are set to face Ghana at a 60,000-seater venue in Massachusetts on June 23.

FIFA may have to find a Plan B as a row has broken out between world football’s governing body and city councils. Foxborough public officials are demanding that FIFA pay a £6 million ($8m) bill that will cover manpower and infrastructure costs.

Host cities are liable to pay for policing, safety and protection throughout the World Cup finals, with U.S. federal funds being made available to those seeking assistance when it comes to covering those costs.