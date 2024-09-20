Spain v England: Final - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

England players unhappy over paying PFA commission on commercial deals as agreement struck by Harry Kane and rest of leadership team backfires

EnglandEuropean ChampionshipUEFA Nations League BH. Kane

England players are reportedly unhappy with the PFA's 10 per cent commission on commercial work during international duty.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England players agree PFA deal before Euros
  • Surprised with PFA's 10% commission on dealings
  • Charges considered standard practice in business
                 
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below