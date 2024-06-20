England player ratings vs Denmark: Nowhere near good enough! Error-strewn Three Lions labour to dismal Euro 2024 draw as Harry Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice fall flat in Frankfurt

Gareth Southgate's side delivered an uninspiring and concerning performance and were fortunate to leave Frankfurt with a point

England had won without convincing against Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener, and the nation was looking for a response in their second game against Denmark. But they played even worse in Frankfurt than in Gelsenkirchen, even though they again took an early lead, and left with a thoroughly disappointing 1-1 draw.

It leaves them top of Group C and still with a strong chance of qualifying, but it provokes lots of questions about their prospects of going deep in the tournament.

Harry Kane poked home a loose ball from close-range after Kyle Walker's deflected cross in the 18th minute, but as in their last game, England took a step back after scoring and invited pressure from Denmark.

The Danes levelled with a howitzer from Morten Hjulmand, but England had made things easy for them with a loose pass from Kane and slow reactions from both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. The Three Lions were lucky to make it into the break level and weren't much better in the second half, despite Southgate throwing on four substitutes.

Phil Foden hit the post and Ollie Watkins caused some danger when he came off the bench, but Denmark looked much likelier to score, and if anyone deserved to win the game, it was them.

GOAL rates England's players from Deutsche Bank Park...