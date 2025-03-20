How England should line up in Thomas Tuchel's first match vs Albania: Dan Burn deserves a debut while Marcus Rashford should be starting as 2026 World Cup qualifying begins at Wembley

The head coach has urged his players to put "another star on the jersey" with World Cup glory, and here's who he should select to start that journey

For the first time since November 2011, some 13-and-a-half years ago, the England men's team will be led into battle by a foreign manager this Friday when Albania come to town. Following three permanent domestic appointments, the Football Association chose to buck that trend with the win-now hire of Thomas Tuchel.

The remit for the experienced, tactically-savvy German is clear - win the 2026 World Cup. The window of contention is wide open for a new 'golden generation', one that can already boast crucial tournament experience.

Tuchel will be welcomed by a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Friday, and after he announced his first squad last week, attention now turns to which players will be named in his maiden starting XI. With key figures such as Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and John Stones missing through injury, the visit of Albania will also allow those on the fringes to make a solid first impression.

Here's how we at GOAL think Tuchel should set out his stall on Friday...