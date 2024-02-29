‘England’s next superstar!’ - Meet Grace Clinton, the Lionesses’ breakthrough talent impressing Sarina Wiegman & earning Ella Toone comparisons

The 20-year-old is thriving on loan at Spurs from Manchester United and she is the talk of the town after marking her international debut with a goal

It took Robert Vilahamn, the Tottenham boss, just one competitive match to believe that Grace Clinton could be England’s next “superstar”. His comments might have seemed bold at the time but, after the 20-year-old’s incredible start to her Lionesses career this past week, they have aged like a fine wine.

Granted her senior international debut by Sarina Wiegman last Friday, Clinton made an already memorable day even more so when she marked it with her first goal for the Lionesses. Four days later, Wiegman gave her another opportunity and she grasped it just as firmly, shining in a different midfield role as England thrashed Italy.

Perhaps it is because she is playing for a mid-table Women’s Super League side, on loan at Spurs from Manchester United, that her performances this season have gone under the radar. But Wiegman has certainly noticed and her trust in the youngster has thrust her into the spotlight almost overnight.

For those who have been aware of the hype simmering around Clinton for the last few years, the events of this past week might not have been a huge surprise. But for many more, it has been an introduction to a player who, in Vilahamn’s words, will be England’s next No.10.