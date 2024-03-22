'It's completely disrespectful!' - England boss Gareth Southgate dismisses rumours linking him with Manchester United job

Getty Soham Mukherjee'It's completely disrespectful!' - England boss Gareth Southgate dismisses rumours linking him with Manchester United jobGareth SouthgateEnglandTransfersFriendliesManchester UnitedPremier LeagueErik ten HagGareth Southgate has rubbished "completely disrespectful" rumours linking him with the Manchester United job.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSouthgate focussed on England dutyDoes not want any speculation on his futureRatcliffe reportedly wants him at Old Trafford