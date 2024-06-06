England fans World Cup 2022 fan zoneGett
Richard Mills

'Don't be a d*ck' - England fans sent warning over 10 German bombers chant ahead of Euro 2024 by chief of German police

EnglandGermanyFan storiesEuropean Championship

England fans have been told not to be "d*cks" and not to sing the "10 German Bombers" chant at Euro 2024 by a German police chief.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England fans heard singing 10 German Bombers chant
  • Police chief warns them against this at Euros
  • Three Lions supporters told "don't be d*cks"
Article continues below