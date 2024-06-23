England facing a Euro 2024 crisis! Kieran Trippier injury revealed as Luke Shaw continues to train alone - with Newcastle star having played through pain against Serbia & Denmark
Kieran Trippier has reportedly picked up an injury and played through pain in England's first two Euros matches against Serbia and Denmark.
- Trippier utilized at left-back amid Shaw absence
- Newcastle star reportedly playing through pain
- Shaw still unavailable for selection for Southgate