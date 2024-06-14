Harry Kane England 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

England captain Harry Kane given clear instructions on what to do if Three Lions stars suffer racist abuse during Euro 2024

Harry KaneEnglandSerbia vs EnglandSerbiaEuropean Championship

Harry Kane has reportedly been given clear instructions from the FA in case any England players suffer racist abuse during Euro 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England's match against Serbia labelled as "high risk"
  • UEFA have a three-step protocol to tackle racism
  • FA has handed Kane instructions to follow
Article continues below