England boss Gareth Southgate could turn to goalkeeper he dropped six years ago amid selection crisis before Euro 2024

England boss Gareth Southgate admits Jack Butland could be in line for an England recall amid a Three Lions goalkeeper crisis.

Southgate concerned over keeper situation
England short on Pickford back-ups
Butland could return ahead of Euro 2024