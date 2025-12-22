AFP
Endrick transfer agreed! Real Madrid star finally set to join Lyon as shirt number and terms of loan for Brazilian wonderkid are revealed
Endrick quick to choose Lyon
Endrick was identified early as a target to strengthen Paulo Fonseca’s squad for the second half of the season, with the 19-year-old quickly agreeing to the move. He has been eager for increased playing time in order to boost his chances of earning a place in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup next summer under Carlo Ancelotti. Opportunities have been limited for him in Madrid - with just a single La Liga appearance and only one outing in the Champions League - prompting the decision to pursue a temporary move.
Details of loan move revealed
The deal taking Endrick from Spain to France is a straight six-month loan with no option or obligation to buy, per Fabrizio Romano. Unsurprisingly, officials at Madrid are keen to keep the Brazilian and see him as a future world-class player. Lyon will pay Real Madrid a €1 million loan fee, and Endrick is set to take the No.9 shirt at the Groupama Stadium. Reports have been linking Endrick with a move to Ligue 1 for months, after Xabi Alonso's refusal to give him a significant playing role since taking over in the summer. He still has a contract until 2030, meaning there is no risk of losing him anytime soon.
Alonso explains recent snub
The Madrid boss has previously explained why Endrick has not been seeing as much gametime since the former midfielder replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the helm. He said: "Of course, I’d like him to have played already. But the situations in our recent matches have been very tight since Endrick returned [from injury]. I hope he can get those minutes soon. He’s training well, he’s ready - but the right moment has to come."
"It's clear everyone wants to play. And a young player even more so. Given the context, we want to compete right now, and it's difficult depending on the match. He has to be patient, be prepared, and know that he's at Real Madrid. His time will come."
What next for Endrick?
Lyon now face a race against time to have the forward available for their Ligue 1 away fixture against Monaco on Saturday, January 3, when they return from their winter break. So far this season, the French club have won eight of their 16 league games, and sit fifth in the standings, 10 points off top-placed Lens.
