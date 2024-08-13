'You think he’s a cigarette brand!' - Real Madrid new boy Endrick told he 'doesn't understand football' after naming Sir Bobby Charlton his childhood idol & revealing preference for Jude Bellingham over Neymar
A former Brazil star has slammed Real Madrid's Endrick for naming Sir Bobby Charlton his childhood idol and picking Jude Bellingham over Neymar.
- Endrick slammed by former Brazil star
- Revealed preference for Bellingham over Neymar
- Named Sir Bobby Charlton as childhood idol