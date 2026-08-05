Endrick decides Real Madrid future as Jose Mourinho makes final call on Brazilian starlet despite Roma interest

Endrick has decided against leaving Real Madrid this summer following a successful six-month loan spell with Lyon, as per The Athletic. The Brazilian international returned to Spain after featuring at the 2026 World Cup and wants to fight for his place in the squad.

Despite strong interest from Italian side AS Roma, the 20-year-old striker is determined to establish himself at the Bernabeu rather than head out on another temporary move. Foot Mercato claims that head coach Mourinho has been thoroughly impressed by the young forward since his return to pre-season training, paving the way for him to remain in Madrid.