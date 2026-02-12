Real Madrid loanee Endrick learns extent of ban after red card for Lyon against Nantes

Lyon forward Endrick has escaped a lengthy suspension after the Ligue 1 disciplinary authorities opted to show leniency regarding his sending off against Nantes. The Brazilian international, currently on loan from Real Madrid, was facing a potential three-match ban after being shown a straight red card by the referee in the second half of Lyon's 1-0 win.

However, following a meeting of the LFP Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday, the decision was taken to rescind the straight red card. After reviewing the match footage and taking into account the referee's post-match report - which advocated for a reclassification of the incident - the committee downgraded the punishment to a second yellow card.

Consequently, Endrick will now serve a mandatory one-match suspension rather than the extended ban reserved for violent conduct.

"After viewing the images and reading the referee's report proposing to withdraw the red card, the Disciplinary Committee decided to withdraw the red card and replace it with a second yellow card, resulting in exclusion," a statement from the LFP said.

"Thus, the commission imposes a one-match suspension."